‘Love in Action’ Community Outreach Giveaway returns to McDowell County, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some children may want to hear it but summer will becoming to an end and school will be back in session.

But before class is back in session, Pastor Gerald Mayhan and his organization Gerald Mayhan Ministries is returning to our region for the 12th annual “Love In Action-WV” community outreach event at the Welch Armory at 600 Stewart Street.

Just like in past the end of summer season bash is filled with giveaways including gift cards, laptops, chromebooks, TVs, bicycles, groceries, clothes/shoes, backpacks filled with school supplies, and more.

Last year 2,500 in the McDowell County community were served.

This year’s event kicks off on Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 am until noon.

