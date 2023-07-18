Greenbrier County man facing multiple felonies in Fayette County

Jerry G. Lucas
Jerry G. Lucas(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier County man is facing multiple felonies in Fayette County according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Jerry G. Lucas, 70 of Greenbrier County, is charged with 10 counts of obtaining goods under fraudulent pretenses, a felony.

Fridley said that on July 5, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau began a suspected fraud investigation that occurred at Stephen’s Auto in Oak Hill.

The investigation revealed that a gentleman came to the lot and worked out a cash deal to purchase ten (10) trucks for his private business. The dealership agreed to allow the man to leave with one truck to return the following Monday to pay approximately $500,000 for the vehicles. The man never returned. The investigation also uncovered the man’s business he claimed to have were in non-compliance status with the Secretary of State. Detectives were also able to find the man had previously been charged in Allegheny County, Virginia, and Greenbrier County for Fraud involving car dealerships.

Lucas is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

