Greenbrier County Health Department officials say residents shouldn’t panic following active rabies cases

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the Greenbrier County Health Department (GCHD) say the current string of active rabies cases is the first they’ve had in nearly a decade.

On July 10, the health department confirmed a positive case of rabies found in a raccoon that had attacked a resident in Crawley. The next day, another positive case was confirmed less than 10 miles from the first location, and, last week, a rabid bat was discovered in Rainelle.

WVVA spoke to Dr. Bridget Morrison, Medical Director at GCHD. She says they have seen an increase in visits since the announcement but advises locals not to worry.

“This isn’t a reason to panic,” explained Dr. Morrison. “It is a reason to have increased awareness.”

According to Dr. Morrison, the first precautionary step you can take is to stay away from any wild animals, especially if they are acting out of the ordinary or aggressively.

“A lot of the animals that we encounter, such as raccoons or opossums, we generally don’t see them during the day. So if you see something during the day, if it’s acting bizarre- anything to that respect- stay away, number one. Try to stay away.”

Rabies is a viral disease that is transmitted by infected saliva. Dr. Morrison tells WVVA that it may be hard to determine if an animal is infected, but says, if you come into contact with a wild animal, you may have rabies if you start experiencing the following:

“If someone is bitten or even, potentially, scratched by a rabid animal, then they can have the prodrome of three to five days of a fever or, in general, flu-like symptoms as far muscle aches and pains...”

If you do come into contact with one of these animals, she says you should immediately seek medical attention.

“Go to the emergency room or call your regular physician or come to the health department so that we can make sure that all of the things that need to be done as far as the animals and, in general, your care are done.”

Dr. Morrison says it is important to keep up with rabies vaccinations- both for you and your pets, but these can get expensive. The health department says out-of-pocket pay to get vaccinated from rabies can cost you close to $1000 for two shots. Meanwhile, a local veterinary office in Greenbrier County says it can cost you around $100 to get your pets vaccinated.

And even if your pet makes a full recovery after contracting the virus, it can take months to return to normal life. Tonia Hunter, Practice Manager at Seneca Trail Animal Hospital, says the quarantine time for an animal that was not previously vaccinated from rabies that has been infected by the virus is six months, whereas the quarantine time drops to only 45 days if the animal has been vaccinated prior to being bitten.

Hunter says the animal hospital has also seen an increase interest in rabies vaccinations since the first positive case.

The Greenbrier County Health Department is continuing to post updates on the county’s status on its Facebook page.

