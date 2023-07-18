Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks for public assistance in finding missing woman

Amanda Lee Quick
Amanda Lee Quick(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department is asking assistance in finding a missing woman.

Amanda Lee Quick has been reported missing by her family, and their last known contact with Amanda was made around May 29.

Quick drives a grey or green Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with any information on the location of Amanda Lee Quick is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters
WATCH: Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief pleads guilty to 61 felony charges
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
WVVA spoke with Sheriff Hieatt on Monday
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to receive almost $1.3 million in grants