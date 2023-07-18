Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks for public assistance in finding missing woman

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department is asking assistance in finding a missing woman.

Amanda Lee Quick has been reported missing by her family, and their last known contact with Amanda was made around May 29.

Quick drives a grey or green Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with any information on the location of Amanda Lee Quick is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634.

