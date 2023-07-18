Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks for public assistance in finding missing woman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department is asking assistance in finding a missing woman.
Amanda Lee Quick has been reported missing by her family, and their last known contact with Amanda was made around May 29.
Quick drives a grey or green Hyundai Santa Fe.
Anyone with any information on the location of Amanda Lee Quick is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634.
