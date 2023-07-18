Fayette County Sheriff investigating U.S. Rt. 19 crash

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that closed U.S. Route 19 at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The two-vehicle crash occurred at the 612 intersection of Rt. 19 in the southbound lanes.

Deputies along with Oak Hill Fire Department, and Mount Hope Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

All occupants were cleared by EMS on the scene according to Sheriff Fridley.

The roadway is fully open at this time.

