Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property

It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
By Ryan Murphy and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday a burglary suspect’s dog led them to stolen items.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans after the homeowner’s neighbor called them and said their home was being broken into.

They say the neighbor reported the suspects had multiple dogs with them.

Deputies said they found a pried-open door and determined items were missing. They said they also found gloves believed to have been left behind by a suspect.

While gathering information, deputies said a stray dog approached the home and laid down, eventually entering the woods and walking to an area with multiple tents and buggies.

They said a Sheriff’s K-9 then led deputies to the tent site where they found multiple dogs and items matching the descriptions of the items stolen.

Deputies said there are still items missing, and the suspects have not been located or identified.

Shawnetta Miller lives near the scene of the crime and says the tent site where the stolen property was found popped up around early March.

“Like anybody else, you don’t want to see it,” Miller said. “It detracts from your property value.”

She’s wishing something would be done about the situation before there’s another break-in.

“I want someone to come in and take care of this property, to care enough to get them out of here,” she said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information or video that may help in the case to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

