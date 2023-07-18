Beautification Commission of Bluefield, WV hosting Garden Tour

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The organization keeping nature’s air-conditioned city beautiful--The Beautification Commission of Bluefield, WV is encouraging you to come out this weekend for the Bluefield Garden Tour on Saturday, June 22, 2023 from 2-6 PM.

Tickets are $25 dollars in advance and $30 the day of the tour.

All tickets must be presented at Interior Motives on Bland Street the day of the event.

Interior Motives is located at 1332 Bland St, Bluefield, WV 24701.

Once you present your ticket you will receive a wrist band that gives you all access to the gardens.

A garden party will also be held from 6-9 PM.

This tour is presented by the commission and proceeds go to its efforts to keep our city the stunning jewel that is Bluefield, WV.

More information about the Beautification Commission of Bluefield can be found here.

