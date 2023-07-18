Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bear removed from a downtown Roanoke tree Monday night has been euthanized, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

DWR officials told WDBJ7 that during an evaluation of the bear, they determined it was very malnourished and would not survive or thrive in the wild, and would not be able to be rehabilitated.

DWR says the bear only weighed 35 pounds, despite being around a year and a half old. The bear was thought Monday to be a cub.

The bear had climbed tree on Market Square and was removed by Roanoke firefighters and animal control units.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters
WATCH: Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters

Latest News

Businesses on Mercer Street in Princeton will benefit from Class 2 ISO rating
Princeton retains Class 2 ISO rating
Sophia Volunteer Fire Department
Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief pleads guilty to 61 felony charges
Amanda Lee Quick
Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks for public assistance in finding missing woman
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County