Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death

Family identified the boy as Za'khi Williams.

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a toddler, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brittany Napier, who is 31, was arrested Monday and is charged with child neglect resulting in death.



The Dunbar Police Department responded to a call just after 6 p.m. July 11 at a home along Parkway Drive in Dunbar.

They said Za’khi was found dead inside the home and people were present around the time of his death.

Investigators say they were able to obtain a confession from Napier about the boy’s death, saying she confirmed some information they already had.

