WhistlePigs split doubleheader with Otterbots Sunday

Danville takes first game 11-5, but Princeton bounces back in game two 11-8 behind a Sam Hunt grand slam
WhistlePigs split doubleheader with Otterbots Sunday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs and Danville Otterbots had a doubleheader Sunday due to the rain canceling the teams’ game on Saturday.

In game one, the Otterbots would get out to a 6-0 lead before Princeton recorded an out and would lead 9-0 after the top of the first. The WhistlePigs would score one in the bottom of the inning behind a Mike Koszewski leadoff home run, and two runs in the third and fifth innings but would still lose 11-5.

In game two, it was a lot more competitive as the game would get to 3-2 in the fifth inning. However, the WhistlePigs would score seven in the fifth inning, behind a Sam Hunt grand slam, to lead 9-3. Princeton would go onto win 11-8.

