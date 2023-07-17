WhistlePigs split doubleheader with Otterbots Sunday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs and Danville Otterbots had a doubleheader Sunday due to the rain canceling the teams’ game on Saturday.

In game one, the Otterbots would get out to a 6-0 lead before Princeton recorded an out and would lead 9-0 after the top of the first. The WhistlePigs would score one in the bottom of the inning behind a Mike Koszewski leadoff home run, and two runs in the third and fifth innings but would still lose 11-5.

In game two, it was a lot more competitive as the game would get to 3-2 in the fifth inning. However, the WhistlePigs would score seven in the fifth inning, behind a Sam Hunt grand slam, to lead 9-3. Princeton would go onto win 11-8.

