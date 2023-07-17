We’ll remain hazy, with pop-up storms possible on Tuesday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires sticks around into tomorrow
Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AQ INDEX
AQ INDEX(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a few more occasional showers/t-storms through the evening. After sundown, any rain will gradually taper and we’ll remain partly cloudy and hazy overnight. Low temps will fall into the 60s.

EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE OF WV UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (12 AM TUESDAY).

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring much of the same; we’ll see some sun, some haze, and high temps should hit the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. A few isolated showers/t-storms could pop up early Tuesday AM, or again during the late afternoon/early evening tomorrow. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and lows will again hit the 60s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring wider spread showers/storms by the afternoon and evening as a front moves in and stalls across the area. We look to remain a bit stormy at times into Thursday as well.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

With more clouds/rain, temps be slightly below normal, in the 70s for most into late week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

