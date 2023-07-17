Second video in Princeton ‘We Need to Talk’ series released

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The second music video in the “We Need to Talk” series in Princeton has been released.

Lori McKinney, director of program sponsor RiffRaff Arts Collective (RRAC), said the video is called “Compassion and Contrast,” featuring the original music of songwriter and musician James Hart, a teacher at Stages Music School in The Grassroots District of downtown Princeton.

The RRAC program uses music videos and docu-shorts to build bridges, stoke dialogue and catalyze community healing.

Local artists are featured to empower community members to tell their stories and raise their voice, McKinney said, and the songs include themes of change and empowerment.

The first video, which was released in January, features the original song by Option 22, “The Time is Now,” and explores “the value and impact of kindness, and demonstrates that the ways we treat each other matter. The song encourages opening our hearts and minds to varying perspectives, and urges that it matters now, more than ever.”

The project is supported by an “Our Town” grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of NEA; this is a true milestone for us after nearly 20 years of work,” McKinney said. “It is wonderful to be embraced and fueled to bring our creativity to this next level we’ve been envisioning. We designed this project to empower and uplift voices in our community that need to be heard, sharing stories through the powerful medium of music video. We believe in the power of music to heal, and we know that these works of art and community conversation experiences are going to connect people and inspire empathy and compassion. The timing is right, and we’re ready for this.”

The video is now available at theriffraff.net/weneedtotalk, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The public is invited to a video screening and Community Conversation on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Stages Music School at 855 Mercer Street. Participants will see a screening of the music video as well as the premiere of the docushort, followed by facilitated conversation.

Key partners of the project are Stages Music School, WVU Center for Resilient Communities, The City of Princeton, Community Connections, WVVA and others.

McKinney will be featured on an upcoming “In-Focus” on WVVA to discuss RRAC and its programs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.