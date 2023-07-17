Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Italian is back on the menu in Bluefield, West Virginia, as a local restaurant has reopened downtown with some improvements. The Portabella Italian Restaurant on Princeton Avenue had previously closed its doors, leaving only its sister location in the Mercer Mall, which has since closed as well. However, as of last Tuesday, downtown Portabella is back and redesigned. Customers will see an improved dining room, new staff, a new outdoor dining area, as well as a redesigned event and party room upstairs. Theresa Briggs, the manager of Portabella, says people have expressed their excitement about the changes.

“Everybody that has come in so far has really raved on the improvements; they brag on the food, they like the new decorations. We’ve had nothing but positive reviews so far...” says Briggs, “...business is growing every day.”

The Portabella Italian Restaurant is open everyday from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm at 412 Princeton Ave. Bluefield, WV.

