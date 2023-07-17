Mountain Valley Pipeline asks Supreme Court to overturn stays

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Mountain Valley Pipeline officials are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent ruling that halted construction.

Pipeline opponents have challenged recent action by Congress to fast-track the project and limit judicial review. And the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said all work should stop until that constitutional issue is decided.

But MVP has now petitioned the Supreme Court, saying the appeals court lacks jurisdiction and a delay of just a few weeks will prevent the pipeline from being placed in service by the end of the year.

