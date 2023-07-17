Mountain Valley Pipeline asks Supreme Court to overturn stays

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has asked the Supreme Court to overturn two stays that recently...
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has asked the Supreme Court to overturn two stays that recently halted construction.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Mountain Valley Pipeline officials are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent ruling that halted construction.

Pipeline opponents have challenged recent action by Congress to fast-track the project and limit judicial review. And the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said all work should stop until that constitutional issue is decided.

But MVP has now petitioned the Supreme Court, saying the appeals court lacks jurisdiction and a delay of just a few weeks will prevent the pipeline from being placed in service by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters
WATCH: Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death

Latest News

Amanda Lee Quick
Greenbrier Co. Sheriff asks for public assistance in finding missing woman
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
WVVA spoke with Sheriff Hieatt on Monday
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to receive almost $1.3 million in grants
Beckley PD continues search for missing runaway teen