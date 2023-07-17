Mercer County Commission approves purchase of “trash trout” for Brush Creek

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - $7,500 was approved last week by the Mercer County Commission to purchase a “trash trout” for Brush Creek. The device is manufactured by Asheville GreenWorks out of Asheville, North Carolina.

It’s a specialized piece of equipment that floats on the water collecting trash heading down stream, but it’s design allows aquatic life to pass through unharmed.

“I found out about them about three years ago and it’s just now coming to fruition. Over the last couple of month we’ve been doing research and talking about them. We had a zoom meeting with the manufacturer,” said Mercer County Litter Control Officer, Joshua Parks.

Mercer County Commissioner, Bill Archer says they plan to place their first trash trout in the water near a bridge along Eads Mill Road. Archer says he’s written letters to the department of transportation to obtain the required clearance needed before they deploy the device.

“That’s kind of a nice area where it will be easy to access. Also it will be easy for the public to see what kind of a equipment that is and we can also get in and service it,” said Archer.

Parks says his office will maintain the “trash trout”. It’s expected life span is up to ten years before it will need to be replaced. He says Brush Creek is a good starting point because of nearby trails.

They’re hoping to buy two more of the devices over the next year if they find the funding to do it.

“Brush Creek gets a lot of trash funneled from Princeton and 460. Brush Creek will be our pilot project. We’re also looking at Crane Creek and Wide Mouth Creek. We’re looking at tributaries to the Bluestone,” said Parks.

Parks says he’s hoping to have the trash trout in Brush Creek installed by the middle of August. Parks says they’re also looking at the possibility of having cameras placed near the trash trout once it’s installed to deter people from tampering with the device.

