Hazy skies and seasonable temperatures

Most will stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this afternoon. We’ll notice hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from Canada which will lower our air quality. We are expected to stay under Code Yellow or Code Orange today which means that those with heart or lung conditions should limit outdoor strenuous activities. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We'll notice hazy/milky skies today thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures look to dip into the upper 50s and 60s overnight.

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few spotty showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. We’ll still notice hazy skies tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be a bad as today. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Wednesday as a disturbance moves through. There is a low chance for severe weather with the greatest threats being damaging winds, small hail, and torrential downpours. Heavy thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding issues on Wednesday, especially around creek, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Our region is under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.