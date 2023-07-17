BREAKING: Suspect on the run after WVSP Trooper shot during traffic stop

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop according to WVSP Captain R.A. Maddy.

The stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77.

According to Captain Maddy, at 9:22 a.m., the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper striking them in the elbow.

WVVA’s Gailyn Markham is on the scene where she said that in addition to the large police presence, there are helicopters circling the area. She also added that law enforcement ATVs have followed police cruisers down Independence Road.

The suspect is believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, and the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949 in an unknown direction.

Suspect's white Jeep Grand Cherokee (WVVA News)

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect, please call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot. (WVVA News)

