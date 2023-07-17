Beckley PD continues search for missing runaway teen

Liz Thompson, missing teen from Beckley
Liz Thompson, missing teen from Beckley(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department are asking the public for help in the search for runaway teen, Elizabeth Thompson, 17, of Beckley.

“Liz” Thompson left her home on Prince Street on June 1.

Thompson is 5′6″, 165 pounds, black eyes, and has black hair with a brown streak on the right side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Patrolman First Class Brown at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV via their free P3Tips app.

