Algae at Glenwood Lake being treated

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An out of control algae problem at Glenwood Park’s Lake may soon be no more. The superintendent of the park, Gavin Hager says treatment of the algae began last week.

Employees from the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District are working to thin the algae out using a boat propeller. Hager says they’re cutting the algae to help algaecide reach the soil at the bottom of the shallow lake.

As of now the lake is still closed from public access while the algae is treated. Stay with WVVA for future updates on the algae problem at the lake.

