Natural Foraging class teaches urban wildcrafting at Craft Memorial Library

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -With the help of one local lesson this past week, folks in Mercer County are now learning to find their “roots,” with the help of one expert forager.

The Natural Foraging class held its lessons at Craft Memorial Library and in the wild (the wild of downtown Bluefield, West Virginia that is.) Its students learned how to identify edible and medicinal wild plants, many of which can be found in an urban environment like the City of Bluefield. The class was led by Justyn Marchese, an expert permaculturist from the Mavis Institute, who says he developed his love of foraging, or wildcrafting, as it is also called, from an early age.

“Since I was little, I’ve always enjoyed being outside; I loved going hiking in the woods; I loved being, just, out there. And, over time, I thought I wanted to know what this plant was, what that plant was, and so I taught myself through field guides, I taught myself through wonderful people that taught me throughout the course of the years and then things got even better once different types of apps got developed for our phones...” says Marchese.

Marchese used one of these apps, called PlantNet, to help students identify plants in the area. He says foraging can be a useful skill to have, helping people to know which wild plants can be eaten, which can be used for medicine, and which should be avoided entirely.

“...Knowing what plants are okay to eat, what plants are not okay to eat...” explains Marchese, “...Some plants are good for making medicine and some plants are just things that you just absolutely want to avoid at all costs, and being able to identify those can give you a leg up if something bad happens.”

Marchese adds, one of these edible plants is Queen Anne’s lace, which is a type of wild carrot. You can eat every part of this carrot, including the root, stem, and even the flower. However, he says one of the most important plants to learn to identify is one to avoid: poison ivy.

If you couldn’t make it out to this week’s class, Marchese says to head over to the Craft Memorial Library or the “Mavis institute’s” website for more information on future events. You can also contact Marchese directly at xdrfirefly@gmail.com

