Haze moves in tonight. Small chance of storms tomorrow.

Things are going to stay fairly quiet tonight. A few leftover showers are possible before midnight, but as we head into tomorrow morning we’re going to see mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be much cooler, sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight will bring clearing conditions, but haze will move in (WVVA WEATHER)

Unfortunately, the air patterns are once again funneling smoke from Canadian wildfires into our region tonight. Things will begin to get hazy this evening, and it looks to stick around at least through mid week. Temperatures will be a little cooler as a result.

Smoke moves in, funneled by a few low pressure systems near the Great Lakes (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will be mainly dry though. We’ll start out with variable sun and clouds through the morning, but after lunchtime we could see some isolated showers beginning to pop-up. As we head into the evening, the chance for a few rumbles of thunder will manifest. Thankfully we shouldn’t see much in the way of severe weather. High temperatures will be sitting in the low 80s, some of us might not even get out of the 70s due to the haze.

Tomorrow will bring a small chance of thunderstorms by the evening (WVVA WEATHER)

It will be a similar situation on Tuesday, with a small chance for some storms. Wednesday is when we’re looking at our next big rain maker to bring us some storms.

