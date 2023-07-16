Elijah Grubb signs to the next level at WVU Tech baseball

The GBC Crusader becomes the third to sign with the Golden Bears this season
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although it’s close to moving in for college students, Greater Beckley Christian’s Elijah Grubb still hadn’t made up his mind on where to go to college. However, on Saturday Grubb signed to play with WVU Tech Golden Bears and play close to home at Epling Stadium.

