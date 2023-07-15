WhistlePigs get CPR certified

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs did not play a game today, but instead some of the players on the team went to Karen Preservati Center for a unique oppurtunity to potentially save lives.

Skill positions players on the team like Cade Campbell, Jesse Robinson Jr., and Sam Hunt to name a few went to the center to get CPR certified. They were taught all ranges of CPR such as depth, rate and ratio with Megan Cutlip.

CPR is a major learning tool, especially for athletes, since the Damar Hamlin situation this past NFL season.

