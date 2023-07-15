WhistlePigs get CPR certified

Princeton WhistlePigs got together Friday to learn how to potentially save lives
WhistlePigs get CPR certified
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs did not play a game today, but instead some of the players on the team went to Karen Preservati Center for a unique oppurtunity to potentially save lives.

Skill positions players on the team like Cade Campbell, Jesse Robinson Jr., and Sam Hunt to name a few went to the center to get CPR certified. They were taught all ranges of CPR such as depth, rate and ratio with Megan Cutlip.

CPR is a major learning tool, especially for athletes, since the Damar Hamlin situation this past NFL season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
James "Spot" Cleary Jr.
UPDATE: Bramwell firefighter names released following fatal ATV crash
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands

Latest News

Princeton WhistlePigs got together Friday to learn how to potentially save lives
WhistlePigs get CPR certified
George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Mercer County woman behind bars after violating probation