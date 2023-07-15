Wade Center celebrates 20 years of serving the community’s children

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wade Center has now been serving at-risk youth for two decades and on Friday to commemorate the anniversary.

We spoke to the current executive director about what it means to have been inspiring children for twenty years.

“It’s meant to be. If you’re doing what you want to do or what you’re supposed to be doing correctly and efficiently then the children are enjoying it,” said Betty Brainerd.

Part of the day’s festivities saw alumni of the program returning to the nearly one hundred year old building to reminisce and reunite with former attendees.

Children who are currently in the program put on performances for the audience. They spoke about the history of the Wade Center and then put on a play of a bible story.

Learn more about the Wade Center here.

