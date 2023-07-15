Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

Our entire area is under a marginal risk for severe weather this evening as a frontal system rides through our area. We’ve already seen some stronger thunderstorms popping up. While these storms will begin losing a lot of steam after we lose daylight, there could still be some pockets of stronger storms overnight. Strong gusty winds, and even some hail will be possible tonight.

Tonight we will continue to see thunderstorms rolling across our area. (WVVA WEATHER)

Flooding is another threat we’ll be dealing with, as a lot of these storms today are slow moving. Coupled with the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, and we could end up with heavy rainfall rates across some areas, so tonight will be a night you’ll want to stay weather aware.

Most of our area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Stay weather aware, as we could see some flooding issues. (WVVA WEATHER)

We do currently have a Flash Flood Warning in effect for southwestern Wythe County. 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen in this area, and another two inches are expected.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southwestern Wythe County until 10:15 this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tonight will be falling into the mid 60s as we continue to see these soggy conditions. Thunderstorms chances will wane throughout the day tomorrow, bringing us a fairly dry day. We could still see the occasional pop-up shower throughout the day, but it’s looking like a general thunderstorm risk. We’ll also see a little bit of a cool down on Monday.

Tonight we could see some stronger storms linger. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we're going to see less widespread thunderstorms, and stay mainly dry otherwise (WVVA WEATHER)

After Sunday things will gradually start to dry up! Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be pretty nice days, with highs in the low 80s and a very small chance of a rain shower.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.