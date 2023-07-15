Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A body was found at the Travelodge on Harper Road in Beckley on Friday according to the Beckley...
Body found at Travelodge in Beckley
WVVA Homwetown Hero: Kennedy Black gives back to her community
WVVA Homwetown Hero: Kennedy Black gives back to her community
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza from Colorado.
Gerber crowns winner of 2023 Photo Search – meet 10-month-old Maddie Mendoza

Latest News

People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Dangerous heatwave intensifies for millions in the US
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer