WhistlePigs use big sixth inning to win on the road against the Ridge Runners
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs were on the road at Bowen Field against the Bluefield Ridge Runners in the fifth game of “The Feud”. The teams have split their season series two games apiece.

The WhistlePigs would take an ealry 1-0 lead off a balk in the first, but would score three runs in the sixth to lead 4-0. Danny Barbero would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning for Bluefield and the team would load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough as Princeton would go onto win 4-2.

