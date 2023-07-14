Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - George Miller and his family have owned their property in the Tiptop community of Tazewell County since 1937. Miller says no known properties of oil have been discovered on the land. Miller says about two months ago he noticed a spring he dug out years ago had an oil sheen on the top of it.

“For the last couple of months, for it to be coming out like that. Eventually you’re going to get more and more. Even with the hard rains and stuff. The water has pushed on out but the oil is still there and you’re pushing more and more oil out. So it’s definitely coming out of the ground somewhere,” said Miller.

Miller says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality about the oil sheen. The DEQ confirmed the oil sheen exists but can’t confirm the type of oil or the source. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Energy was called out to do their own assessment of the land.

“We do have experts here today in abandoned mine lands, in coal mine reclamation and in gas and oil. We definitely want to do our due diligence. We want to get boots on the ground and eyes here to make sure there’s nothing we don’t have existing in our records that could be here,” said Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Energy.

Kesterson says experts on scene will make two separate reports of their findings using Friday’s assessment and other records. One will be focused on gas and oil, the other will be centered on coal.

“The gas and oil report will specifically look at gas production in the area and the coal mine reclamation report will look at active coal mining. And also any coal mining that might have occurred here before 1977. We call that abandoned mine land,” said Kesterson.

Kesterson says the call to do the survey of Miller’s land was out of the ordinary. She says it’s not typical for oil to just start coming out of the ground.

Kesterson says initial research shows there is no drilling or mining nearby that would cause oil to make it’s way to Miller’s property. She says there is also no known oil reserves in the area and as of right now it’s a mystery as to where it’s coming from.

The DEQ says they are awaiting the reports from the Department of Energy to determine the next steps in the investigation.

