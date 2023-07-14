UWSWV accepts Price Gregory International donation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United Way of Southern West Virginia accepted a significant donation from Price Gregory International, LLC. The presentation took place during the Team Amanda Strup and James Williams event Thursday evening.

Price Gregory International, LLC is based in Houston, Texas and a leading provider of infrastructure services with focus on pipeline construction and related services. Greg Newcomb, a Superintendent with Price Gregory, will extend a $10,000 check to United Way in support of Team Amanda and James, DWTS Team Pharm-Chef, at an event for the Dancing with the Stars team.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director with United Way of Southern West Virginia said, “We are thrilled for our community that companies like Price Gregory care about the people of southern West Virginia. Price Gregory International, LLC’s generous contribution will support the agencies who partner with United Way. Our partner agencies promote improved health, education, and financial stability and it speaks volumes about PGI based in Houston, Texas to make a donation in the area they work to support the people of southern West Virginia. We cannot thank Price Gregory enough or our dance team, Amanda Stroupe and James Williams, as well as Jenny Weng, owner of Fujiyama, for facilitating this gift.”

United Way of Southern West Virginia honors yearly donors of $10,000.00 or above as Tocqueville Society donors

Dacal said, “Funds contributed to United Way of Southern West Virginia remain here to support the people of our community. We are honored to be a recipient of such a generous gift and thankful for companies like Price Gregory International, LLC who reinvest in the communities they serve.”

