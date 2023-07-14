Tailgating spots can now be reserved for Beaver-Graham game

Graham/Beaver game
Graham/Beaver game(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Anyone planning to tailgate before the Beaver-Graham game should reserve a spot soon.

The City of Bluefield announced today that only 33 spaces are available in the tailgating area at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot for the Aug. 25 game.

Tailgating starts at 9 a.m. and all spots must be reserved in advance.

Vendor spots are also available for the tailgate.

Games, a bounce house and music will also be included for the 2023 Battle of the Bluefields.

Reservations can be made by calling 304-325-5707 and the cost is $20 for a 20′ by 20′ space.

Vendor spots are also available for the annual party before the iconic rivalry game that fills the historic stadium.

