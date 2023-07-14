Sophia Little League teams take home top honors

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several of the Sophia Little League teams took home top honors this month.

The Boys 11 and 12 team just won the District Four Championship and are headed to the statewide competition on Friday night in Bridgeport. The team is one of several Sophia Little League teams that have made it to state’s this year.

In fact, the Sophia Girls Junior Softball team has already won their state tournament and will be headed to regionals this Friday night. As for their secret to success, coach Teri Stewart said “these girls just work so hard to get to where they are. They went out there and had fun and won the ball game.”

This will be the 3rd year the 11 and 12-year-old boys team has won the region four tournament. The team was last year’s runner up in the state competition.

The team practices at the Sophia Little League Affinity Park in Midway.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.