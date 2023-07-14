Sophia Little League teams take home top honors


Several of the Sophia Little League teams are taking home top honors this month.
Several of the Sophia Little League teams are taking home top honors this month.(Sophia Little League)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several of the Sophia Little League teams took home top honors this month.

The Boys 11 and 12 team just won the District Four Championship and are headed to the statewide competition on Friday night in Bridgeport. The team is one of several Sophia Little League teams that have made it to state’s this year.

In fact, the Sophia Girls Junior Softball team has already won their state tournament and will be headed to regionals this Friday night. As for their secret to success, coach Teri Stewart said “these girls just work so hard to get to where they are. They went out there and had fun and won the ball game.”

This will be the 3rd year the 11 and 12-year-old boys team has won the region four tournament. The team was last year’s runner up in the state competition.

The team practices at the Sophia Little League Affinity Park in Midway.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
James "Spot" Cleary Jr.
UPDATE: Bramwell firefighter names released following fatal ATV crash
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands

Latest News

-More than 15,000 Scouts attending the Boy Scouts
National Jamboree to host leadership series
Graham/Beaver game
Tailgating spots can now be reserved for Beaver-Graham game
Richard Quarles Mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced to more than 50 years for woman’s murder
A body was found at the Travelodge on Harper Road in Beckley on Friday according to the Beckley...
Body found at Travelodge in Beckley