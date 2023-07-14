A seasonable Summer day

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of the region this morning; however, some localized high-water issues remain possible for the morning commute. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and 80s later today.

Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this evening, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows should stay in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday morning, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the region on Saturday afternoon/evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s and 80s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday with bring the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s and 80s on Sunday.

Drier air looks to filter in early next week, but some spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

