Occasional rain this evening, tomorrow afternoon storm chances ramp up

Tonight, we could see the occasional storm popping up. Some of these storms may be on the strong side. Otherwise we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog possible through Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s overnight.

Tomorrow we’re going to start out with a mix of sun and clouds for the morning, though by around 2 PM we’re going to see showers and thunderstorms starting to pop up. We have a marginal risk for our area, leading to the possibility of some severe weather. Strong gusty winds and large hail will be possible, and heavy rainfall is also a possibility.

The environment will still support bouts of heavy rainfall into the weekend, and after the heavy rain the past few days, we could certainly see some flooding issues, so stay weather aware. Highs will reach into the low 80s.

Sunday things will begin to dry up a bit more, and Monday and Tuesday look to be mainly dry.

