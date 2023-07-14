Mocha with a message: My Cup Runneth Over coffee trailer sells beverages with faith in mind

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - For the past four months a faith-based coffee truck has garnered support all across Southwest Virginia called My Cup Runneth Over Coffee and More.

“I just woke up one morning, sat up in bed, and though I need to start a coffee trailer,” said the trailer’s owner Pastor Todd Compton.

Compton serves every drop with faith in mind.

“I started it as an outreach. It has just taken off like crazy and I’m just having a blast, getting to meet new people and I have some great friends now and regular customers,” said Compton.

We spoke to one of the trailer’s regular customers.

“Every time I see him I stop. My favorite is the White Mocha and Raspberry. I love it and the Blackberry Lemonade, just so good,” said Hannah Davis.

And those patrons are what fuels Compton to continue his work.

“It just pleases me to know that I’m doing something I love and I’m getting to meet with people, talk to people. I take prayer requests through the trailer,” said Compton.

Compton says his trailer helps the small businesses wherever he sets up shop.

“A lot of people will call me, or message me, and ask if I would set up there. Next week I’m going to Lebanon. People drive from Grundy over here for the coffee,” said Compton.

If you would like to try out the popular business for yourself, follow them on Facebook to see what business near you they will stop by next.

