Mercer County woman behind bars after violating probation

Leandra Fuller
Leandra Fuller(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County woman is in jail to serve a one to five-year sentence after violating her probation on sexual abuse charges.

Leandra Dawn Fuller, 30, was sentenced in June to the prison term after being indicted last year on three charges: sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, and child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills issued a final order at the June 22 hearing, sentencing Fuller to one to five years on sexual assault in the third degree with a six-month sentence on the substantial risk charge to run concurrently,

However, according to the order, Fuller was found an “appropriate candidate for probation,” in accordance with the sex offender evaluation report.

The “zero tolerance” probation was to last seven years.

But Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer said a petition to revoke probation was filed and a hearing was held Wednesday, alleging Fuller had three violations of the probation, including associating with a co-defendant, being in the company of her children and violating her curfew.

Pfeifer said Fuller admitted the violations to her probation officer.

“She wasn’t on probation for very long,” he said.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents that occurred on or around May 21, 2022, and involved sexual intercourse or intrusion with a juvenile less than 16 years old. The substantial risk charge is related to Fuller giving three juveniles methamphetamine.

Fuller was indicted on the charges in October 2022.

