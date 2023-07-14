MCAS to begin euthanization for the first time in seven years

By Kassidy Brown and Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter is at capacity levels it has not seen in years and will have to begin euthanizing animals.

The shelter has not had to euthanize in seven years.

In a statement on its Facebook page officials say, “We have been code red for several weeks with no end in sight. There are so many on our waiting list, which we appreciate at the bottom of our hearts that you are hanging on to them.”

Officials say it will start on Tuesday if things to do change immediately with adoptions on Friday and Saturday.

The fees are reduced to $20 for dogs and $10 for cats.

