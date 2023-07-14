Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole while working on high school job site

A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia. (Source: WANF)
By Karli Barnett and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROME, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia.

Robert Hall, 34, worked for a plumbing company contracted to complete a job at Armuchee High School in the city of Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hall’s family said he fell almost 20 feet when going down a ladder into the manhole, and it took almost 45 minutes for crews to get him out due to the methane gas.

Hall leaves behind his fiancé and four young children. He was set to get married in October.

“He was looking forward to a long, happy future,” John Burtz, Hall’s future father-in-law, said.

Burtz recounted getting the call from his stepdaughter Wednesday when he learned something had gone horribly wrong.

“She just said, ‘We need you. Please, God, please, just get here quick,’” Burtz said with tears in his eyes. “And she said that he had passed … It was just devastating. He is literally one the of best people I’ve known ever in my life.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement, writing in part, “During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Hall’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

