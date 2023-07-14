City of Mullens celebrates the opening of its community pool

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - After more than a year of renovations, the City of Mullens pool is finally open to the public.

Crews began working on the $350,000 project in February of 2022. In addition to a splash pad and double water slide, the renovations include new fencing, all-new water filters and an entirely new pool system.

Money was allocated by the City of Mullens and donated by current and past residents of the city. The City of Mullens Foundation led the charge in the renovations.

“We felt that, you know, for any small community to attract people, you gotta start out with the recreation for their kids and for the parents,” shared Barry Smith, President of the City of Mullens Foundation. “...We’re not over yet. We’re gonna do a lot more things to Mullens.

“You know, I think it’s indicative of any small town: if your pool is open, your town is alive.”

On Saturday, July 15, the city will be holding an open house for the pool from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pool’s admission fee will be waived in celebration.

The City of Mullens pool is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for children and $5 for adults.

