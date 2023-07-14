Amelia’s journey continues

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A few months ago, WVVA brought you the story of Amelia Butler, a five-year-old girl living with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Prader-Willi is a rare and incurable genetic disorder that causes feelings of constant hunger, low muscle tone, behavioral issues and more. Because of this, Amelia has spent the majority of her life in and out of doctors’ offices.

A few years ago, Amelia’s family started documenting her story on Facebook and called it Amelia’s journey.

When we last saw Amelia in April, she was headed to see a specialist in the Lone State State. WVVA caught up with Amelia and her mom, Tiffany, on Friday, July 14, for an update.

“Her health has been a little better,” Butler shared. “She’s lost a little bit of weight, which with, you know, Prader-Willi that’s always a need is to maintain or lost weight, so, hopefully, we can continue doing well...”

Amelia’s family was at Rhonda’s Pharmacy in Beckley on Friday hosting a bake sale to raise money for her next two appointments. She has one at the University of Florida in Gainesville on July 21 and another in Texas on July 24. Normally, Amelia and her family utilize the Ronald McDonald House when traveling for appointments, but Butler says they were only able to secure lodging for one night due to high demand. She explains that this will leave them having to pay for numerous nights of hotel stays out-of-pocket and adds that their insurance won’t help cover expenses since the appointments are out of state.

Money raised on Friday was put toward lodging, food and other traveling expense for the Butler family.

The Butler family will be out again selling homemade treats on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

To learn more about Amelia, visit Amelia’s Journey on Facebook. You can also help kids like Amelia by giving to the foundation that was created in her name. The foundation has an account set up through Pioneer Community Bank.

If you would like to support Amelia and her family on their upcoming trip, donations can be sent to Amelia’s Journey Foundation or Amelia Butler at 1038 PO BOX 319 North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

