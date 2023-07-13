Severe storms remain possible through Thursday night

Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain remain possible
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

Heavy rain will be possible in some cells tonight, along with gusty winds, hail, and even some rotation. Stay weather aware! Storms will gradually wind down overnight-early Friday. Low temps tonight will hover in the 60s for most.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

Friday will bring early morning lingering rain, but we should be drier by the afternoon. We’ll still see lingering clouds, but we’ll otherwise be warm and seasonable with high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

This weekend, we’ll continue to see hit-and-miss showers/t-storms, mainly Saturday evening. A few storms could still be on the stronger side, and we could see some heavier pockets of rain that could result in localized flooding issues before the weekend is over.

STAY TUNED!

