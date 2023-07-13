Severe storms remain possible through Thursday night

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Heavy rain will be possible in some cells tonight, along with gusty winds, hail, and even some rotation. Stay weather aware! Storms will gradually wind down overnight-early Friday. Low temps tonight will hover in the 60s for most.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring early morning lingering rain, but we should be drier by the afternoon. We’ll still see lingering clouds, but we’ll otherwise be warm and seasonable with high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend, we’ll continue to see hit-and-miss showers/t-storms, mainly Saturday evening. A few storms could still be on the stronger side, and we could see some heavier pockets of rain that could result in localized flooding issues before the weekend is over.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.