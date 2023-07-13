Senators Capito, Kaine speak on Mountain Valley Pipeline construction halt

Workers have begun laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal appeals court in Richmond, Va. ordered the Mountain Valley Pipeline to halt construction on Tuesday, while the court considers the latest challenges by opponents to the project.

Congress had previously approved legislation to expedite the project, along with limiting judicial review. Following Tuesday’s news, however, U.S. Senators from the Two Virginias shared their thoughts on the stay.

“I am seriously, totally astounded that the politicized court, the circuit court, would come in when congress has spoke,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R - W.Va.)

“I am neither a proponent nor an opponent of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D - Va.) “I believe there should be an administrative process including judicial review to determine if a pipeline is needed, and if-so, what’s the right route.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D - W.Va.) appeared to agree with his W.Va. counterpart as well -- tweeting in-part: “The fourth circuit no longer has jurisdiction over MVP’s construction permits.”

The Mountain Valley Pipeline company said as well, that unless the order to stop construction is reversed quickly, it could jeopardize plans for completion by the end of this year.

