Ronceverte ready to see return of Skyline Bluegrass Festival

RONCEVERTE W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re a bluegrass lover, Ronceverte will be the place to spend your weekend. The Second Annual Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River will start on Friday and run through Saturday night.

The event will be held at the Island Park Amphitheater along the Greenbrier River. Organizers tell WVVA the event is free and will feature close to 10 bands, including the Gibson Brothers, Nashville banjo player Tray Wellington and a John Prine tribute singer.

Dan Withrow, Chairman of Ronceverte Parks and Recreation, says the inaugural festival was a huge draw to the area last year, and, this time around, the city is hoping for even more.

“We’re excited. We feel like...we learned a little bit last year and, you know, we’re hoping to be bigger and better this year,” he shared. “...It’s the start of something, we feel, is going to be a great thing and we hope continues for years.”

The Skyline Bluegrass Festival will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, and wrap up around 10 o’clock on both nights. There will also be a food truck festival happening at the same time over on Roncevrte’s Edgar Avenue.

