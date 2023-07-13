Richlands Town Council tables proposed utility bill decrease by narrow margin

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A proposal to reduce utility bills by 10% for customers in Richlands, Va. fell short Tuesday night, after a close vote during the town’s monthly council meeting.

Councilmember Doug Ratliff introduced the motion, speaking on what he said was 20-plus years of mismanagement of the town’s utility fund. Richlands is one of around a dozen municipalities in the Commonwealth which distributes its own power.

And while Ratliff said it’s beyond time to give residents a break, the town’s attorney and other council members remained hesitant to move forward on Tuesday.

“It’s not meant to be a profit and we’ve turned it into a profit center,” said Ratliff. “And we shouldn’t have done that, because we’ve hurt our citizens with too high of electric bills.”

“It’s a whole lot easier to lower the rates than it is to raise the rates,” said Michael Thomas, Attorney for the town of Richlands. “So if you come back next quarter, it’s not that you can just raise the rates again. You’ve got to go through and advertise everything. It’s going to take you a minimum of two months, probably even three, to do that.”

Tuesday’s motion fell short by just one vote, with a tie-breaker cast by Mayor Rod Curry to make the vote 4-3 against the reduction. Council did, however, plan a meeting on the issue with the town’s financial advisor, along with plans to address the issue again next month.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.