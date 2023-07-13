Rain chances rise Thursday; severe t-storms will be possible

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we look to stay dry, with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

As low pressure begins to slide our way, the rest of the week is looking more unsettled. We’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow, with on-and-off rain, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be warm, hitting the 80s and low 90s for some- it will feel hotter tomorrow because of the rising humidity!

SEVERE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

With more energy to fuel storms, we could see a few strong to severe storms Thursday PM. Any stronger or severe cells could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential rain and/or even rotation. A brief, weak tornado is not out of the question Thursday. Stay weather aware!

Rainfall forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a few additional storms overnight-early Friday, but most of Friday is looking quiet and partly cloudy, with highs the 80s and 90s.

We look to stay warm, muggy, and a bit unsettled with more hit-and-miss showers on tap for this weekend.

