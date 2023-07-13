Rain chances rise Thursday; severe t-storms will be possible

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are all possible threats
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Overnight, we look to stay dry, with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

As low pressure begins to slide our way, the rest of the week is looking more unsettled. We’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow, with on-and-off rain, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be warm, hitting the 80s and low 90s for some- it will feel hotter tomorrow because of the rising humidity!

SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK

With more energy to fuel storms, we could see a few strong to severe storms Thursday PM. Any stronger or severe cells could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential rain and/or even rotation. A brief, weak tornado is not out of the question Thursday. Stay weather aware!

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast

We’ll see a few additional storms overnight-early Friday, but most of Friday is looking quiet and partly cloudy, with highs the 80s and 90s.

We look to stay warm, muggy, and a bit unsettled with more hit-and-miss showers on tap for this weekend.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

