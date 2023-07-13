One Tazewell County teen’s death has saved four lives through organ donation

NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell County a family is trying to find light in their darkest moments.

The sudden death of 16 year old Jacob Justice Donley broke the hearts of all that loved him, but his heart and other vital organs have gone on to save four other children.

“We weren’t expecting a trip to the grocery store and one phone call would change our lives forever,” said Jace Donley, Jacob’s step-father.

On Friday July, 7 Tracy and Jace Donley received a call that would alter their lives forever. Their 16 year old son Jacob was unresponsive after a golf cart accident in Max Meadows. After two days of life saving attemps Jacob was declared deceased that Sunday.

He was eligible to be an organ donor.

“He saved four kids who are all under the age of 18. We were shocked but not surprised because our son is someone that does give. If there was going to be anything we wanted someone to have his heart because we know how much love we gave our son,” said Donley.

Even though the Donleys have suffered a tragic loss, they find some comfort that Jacob will live on through others.

“To know that a family, in our darkest moments, gets second chance to see their child grow up. It’s just a blessing,” said Donley.

In addition to his donation, Jacob will also live on in the people he has inspired.

“He changed the life of one nurse up there. She was trying to figure out why she was still doing her job. After spending time with our son and meeting us she told us she knows why she does her job,” said Donley.

On Tuesday the family held a walk to honor their son.

“The decision to share his walk was a hard one. But we also thought it was a very necessary decision because we don’t want out son’s sacrifice to be silent. We don’t want his bravery to go unnoticed. We don’t want him to fade away. We want him to be a beacon,” said Donley.

Jacob was a kid who had a passion for all things yardwork. His family tells us he was very talented with machinery and spent hours tinkering on lawn mowers with his papaw. His favorite plant was sunflowers.

And above all he loved his family and these are the memories that brighten the Donley’s darkest days.

“It’s a hurt that there’s no getting over or getting through. It’s just learning to carry it better each day,” Donley said.

If you would like to help the Donley family with their unexpected funeral expenses they have set up a Go-Fund-Me. That can be found here.

Anyone who would like to donate Honaker Funeral Home directly for the funeral of Jacob Justice can contact them directly at 276-873-6446 or drive by their location 4686 Redbud hwy, Honaker Va 24260. Say its for Jacob Justice so they can put it on his account.

