One injured in Mercer Co. I-77 18-wheeler crash

An 18-wheeler rolled over around Mile Marker 8 Wednesday afternoon.
An 18-wheeler rolled over around Mile Marker 8 Wednesday afternoon.(East River Vol. Fire Dept.)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to East River Volunteer Fire Department, the driver of an 18-wheeler has been taken to a nearby hospital for injuries relating to a Wednesday evening accident on I-77 in Mercer County.

The fire department reported an 18-wheeler had rolled-over on its side near Mile Marker 8 on I-77 Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m.. The vehicle’s box trailer was then found to be leaking its contents, which involved more than 3,000 gallons of sealer. Princeton Fire Department was then contacted for a possible hazmat response.

According to East River Volunteer Fire Department, dams were created to prevent drainage of the sealer into nearby waterways, as the substance was already draining into the median. East River Volunteer Fire Department remained on-scene for three hours.

All lanes have since been re-opened, and there’s no word yet on the condition of the driver receiving medical treatment.

