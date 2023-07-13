One dead after Virginia factory explosion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - According to NBC affiliate WCYB, one person is dead following a factory explosion on Wednesday morning in Russell County.

WCYB reported that the Samuel Pressure Vessel emergency manager said that the incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Officials said that a recently manufactured tank was being pressure tested when it exploded.

One employee was killed in the blast, but the name of that person has not been released yet.

No other injuries were reported.

Keep following WVVA for more information

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.