Oceana sanitation worker fatally struck by dumpster

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oceana sanitation worker was killed while on duty on July 12.

The Oceana Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 11:44 a.m. to a traumatic injury in the parking lot of Tomblin Hardware (formerly Ellis Lumber) according to their Facebook page.

OFD said that an employee of a local garbage company had been fatally struck by a dumpster while dumping its contents into the truck.

The incident is under the investigation of several agencies including the Occupational Safety and health Administration (OSHA).

No names or further information has been released at this time.

Keep following WVVA for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Heated discussion about Lake Park Playground in Richlands
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center
James "Spot" Cleary Jr.
UPDATE: Bramwell firefighter names released following fatal ATV crash
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe
Skyline Bluegrass Festival
Ronceverte ready to see return of Skyline Bluegrass Festival
One dead after Virginia factory explosion
One dead after Virginia factory explosion
UPDATE: Bramwell firefighter names released following fatal ATV crash