Oceana sanitation worker fatally struck by dumpster

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oceana sanitation worker was killed while on duty on July 12.

The Oceana Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 11:44 a.m. to a traumatic injury in the parking lot of Tomblin Hardware (formerly Ellis Lumber) according to their Facebook page.

OFD said that an employee of a local garbage company had been fatally struck by a dumpster while dumping its contents into the truck.

The incident is under the investigation of several agencies including the Occupational Safety and health Administration (OSHA).

No names or further information has been released at this time.

