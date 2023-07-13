North Tazewell man sentenced for possessing firearms, explosive devices

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Timothy Wader Mithcell Jr., 45, of North Tazewell, was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for possessing seven firearms, over 100 rounds of ammunition, an explosive detonator, and a destructive device.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an explosive device by a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia, on May 22, 2022, law enforcement responded to the Mitchell residence in North Tazewell, Virginia to serve an outstanding warrant on Sandra Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell’s wife. While at the residence, deputies observed a methamphetamine pipe and several other drug paraphernalia items.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, seven firearms, consisting of five long guns and two handguns, over 100 rounds of ammunition, an electric blasting cap, a fuse, and a destructive device categorized by experts as an explosive bomb.

