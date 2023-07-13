New WVSOM chair, vice chair have local connections

WVSOM chair selections
WVSOM chair selections(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The new chair of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Board of Governors is a graduate of Bluefield College, and the new vice chair is also vice chair of the surgery department at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.

Randall Belt, D.O., a 1998 graduate of WVSOM, was recently elected chair by the board.

Belt, a graduate of Bluefield University and now medical director of the Greenville Community Hospital East emergency department in Greenville, Tenn., was appointed to the board in 2021 by Gov. Jim Justice to fulfill an unexpired term.

Belt also previously served on the board of directors for the Mid-Atlantic Section of the U.S. Tennis Association.

Frederick Morgan, O.D., an orthopedic surgeon and 1991 WVSOM graduate, is a Concord University alumnus and completed a fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both terms started July 1.

Nine lay members of the WVSOM board are appointed by West Virginia’s governor and three are elected representatives, one each from the school’s faculty, staff and student body.

